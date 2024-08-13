Cardiology doctor arrested after he rapes two patients in Cuttack's premier hospital

CUTTACK: Amidst the nationwide outrage of the rape and murder of a PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, a doctor of the cardiology department of SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack was arrested on Tuesday for raping two patients at the state’s premier government hospital on August 11 night.

The 35-year-old doctor Thakur Dilbag Singh, originally from Bhopal, was allegedly beaten up by angry family members and relatives of the two victims when the matter came to the fore. He was admitted to the trauma ICU of the hospital.

Singh, a DM cardiology resident doctor at SCB MCH, was discharged from the ICU on Tuesday evening and immediately taken into custody by police. Based on the FIR filed by the victim's family, a case of rape has been registered against him under section 64(2)(e) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Mangalabag police station.

The complainant stated in the FIR that on August 9, the two female patients suffering from cardiac issues were advised echocardiogram test. Dr Thakur reportedly advised them to come for the test on August 11. When they arrived as per schedule, he allegedly took them into the diagnostic unit one after the other while asking the female attendants to wait outside. He allegedly assaulted them sexually in the unit. Cuttack DCP Prakash R said the complainant had brought his 51-year-old mother and 44-year-old aunt suffering from heart problems for echo test.

"Both the patients complained of pain in their private parts after the examination was over. They alleged the doctor inserted something in their private parts. Both are undergoing treatment at the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the hospital," the DCP said.

While police have recorded statements of the victims and launched an investigation into the incident, the state Health and Family Welfare department has also formed a three-member committee, headed by Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra to enquire into the allegations.

"Investigation is underway to ascertain under what circumstances the tests were conducted by a male doctor in the absence of female patient attendants," said the DCP, adding the accused would be forwarded to the court after medical test. Meanwhile, a counter FIR has also been filed against the complainant and others for physically assaulting the doctor.