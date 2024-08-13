Naveen writes to Centre, urges support for Kalinga award

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the Centre to ensure continuation of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize amidst reports that the ministry of Science and Technology has decided to stop supporting the award.

In a letter to Union minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, the former chief minister said the UNESCO Kalinga Prize, instituted by the legendary Biju Patnaik in 1952, is one of the prestigious international awards in the field of science. Since its inception, the award has been given to 72 great scientists including seven Nobel laureates. “However, I am now pained to learn that the ministry of Science and Technology, government of India, has decided to stop supporting the prize,” he said.

Naveen said, the Kalinga award is not just a symbol of Odia pride, it has set a legacy for independent India globally. “Imagine the kind of efforts Biju babu would have put as a 36-year-old man travelling all the way to Paris and negotiate with UNESCO to set up an international prize for popularisation of science. This foresight and courage of Biju Babu has been the inspiration for generations of Odias. Biju babu’s love for his land epitomised in naming the award after Kalinga and has always lifted the spirit of people of Odisha,” he said.

Naveen said, the prize was made possible with a generous grant of 1,000 pounds to UNESCO from the Kalinga Foundation Trust of which Biju Patnaik was the founder president, in 1951. After successful completion of 50 years, it was decided in 2002 during AB Vajpayee government that the department of Science and Technology of the Centre, government of Odisha and Kalinga Foundation Trust will act as the partners/donors for the prize and share the expenses in the ratio of 6:4:4 .

“In this context, I would like to draw your kind attention and request you to personally intervene for continuation of UNESCO Kalinga Prize and honour the Odia identity and pride associated with it,” Naveen said in the letter.