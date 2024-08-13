Odisha: Cattle smuggling sees uptick, mafia armed and organised

DHENKANAL/BALASORE: An uptick in illegal cattle smuggling has turned into a major challenge for police administration across the districts as the mafia appear far more organised and emboldened than ever before.

Saturday night’s incident in Keonjhar where the smugglers opened fire at the police in Harichandanpur is a case in the point.

Not too far in Dhenkanal, cattle smuggling is going on unabated with cops unable to curb the crime. As per reports, hundreds of cattle are being transported everyday by organised gangs armed with firearms. They even dare to challenge when confronted by police. Two days ago, three police personnel were injured when their vehicle was rammed by a cattle-laden truck at Beltikiri on old Cuttack-Sambalpur road. Some months ago, the then Bhapur police outpost in-charge came under attack by the cattle mafia when he tried to intercept a truck carrying the animals.

The mafia members now use armed guards for escorting the vehicles while keeping tab on police movements. Sources pointed out that the mafia and their agents spread over the district collect the cows and bulls from the market and keep them at one place, even at some forests. The agents also forcibly pick up stray cattle from open areas in the night time, load them onto vehicles and transport them.

Earlier, they transported stolen cattle by large containers but have changed the strategy by engaging small transporting vehicles to ferry the cattle illegally and in pitiable conditions.

The smugglers are also using all the national highways, including NH-55,-53 and 149 which run through the district connecting Angul, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Kolkata. The NH 55 and 53 are lifelines for illegal transportation of cattle. Also the Cuttack-Sambalpur old road is another transit point. However, police stations located on the NH hardly get any inkling.