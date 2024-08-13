Polavaram project to submerge 200 villages, says BJD

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s fact finding team which visited areas likely to be affected by Polavaram project expressed grave concern over its impact on Malkangiri district.

The team led by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, stated around 200 villages in Motu and Padia blocks of Malkangiri district will be submerged and more than 6,000 people, mostly tribals affected due to the project. It submitted its report to party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik here on the day. The report stated the block headquarters town of Motu will be completely submerged because of the project. The team that had visited the areas on August 8. found that no public consultation or hearings were organised in the affected villages by the authorities implementing the project. Besides, no survey was conducted to assess the potential damage to livestock, agricultural produce, government institutions, public infrastructure and environment.

The team visited Mugi point, which is the last landmass of the state and is of great significance as it is the confluence point of the Saberi, Sileru, and Godavari rivers, and also the meeting point of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. Irrigation department officials whom the team members met stated the anticipated height of the Polavaram dam could range between 150 and 180 feet and cause much damage. They said despite repeated appeals, officials of the project have not shared the map or any other relevant documents with them.