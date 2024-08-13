Political shifts in Mahanga: 11 BJD members defect to support independent MLA

CUTTACK: In a massive jolt for Mahanga BJD unit, at least six sarpanchs and five panchayat samiti members of Nischintkoili block ditched senior party leader Pratap Jena and joined the camp of Independent MLA Sarada Prasad Padhan, who is alleged to be trying to usurp the Nischintkoili panchayat samiti.

Two sarpanchs and three panchayat samiti members, believed to Padhan’s supporters were elected in the last panchayat elections. After leaving BJD and extending support to Pradhan, the total number of sarpanchs and panchayat members in the latter’s camp has now gone up to 16.

Sources said, the game is on to bring more sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members to Padhan’s camp who is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the chairman and vice-chairman of Nischintkoili panchayat samiti.

“BJP MLA of Cuttack Sadar Prakash Sethi is helping Padhan. We will bring a no-confidence motion against the sitting chairperson and vice-chairman soon. After getting hold of Nischintkoili panchayat samiti, we will focus on Mahanga,” said one of Padhan’s frontline workers.

On the other hand, Nischintakoili panchayat samiti vice-chairman Ashok Ojha said Padhan’s efforts will prove futile. “Six BJD supported sarpanchs and five panchayat members have quit to join hands with the Independent MLA. This comes as no surprise as six of them were working for Padhan during the elections. It will have no impact on the samiti,” he said.

Mahanga Assembly segment comprises 64 gram panchayats including 37 in Mahanga block and 27 in Nischintakoili. The Nischintakoili panchayat samiti comprises 27 gram panchayats of Mahanga Assembly segment and 14 of Cuttack Sadar Assembly constituency.