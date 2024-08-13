Students in Odisha's Daringbadi promote environmental conservation with seed balls

PHULBANI: A group of students from Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district is making strides in environmental conservation by crafting seed balls to promote tree planting.

Led by Ayushman Sahu, a Class-7 student, these young environmentalists from Daringbadi Model School are dedicating their weekends to combat rising global temperatures and the loss of greenery due to urbanisation.

Ayushman explained that seed balls are made by encasing seeds in a mixture of manure and clay, which increases the chances of germination when exposed to rainwater. The seeds sprout and grow into trees, helping to replenish the green cover.

Ayushman and his friend Akanksha Parichha, along with other students, distribute these seed balls in areas lacking vegetation during their travels.

Daringbadi, known as the Kashmir of Odisha, has experienced a significant decline in its green cover in recent years, leading to heat waves, unseasonal rainfall, and reduced winter snowfall. The students’ efforts to restore the environment have been recognised and praised by various groups. “We are working to create new forests and combat climate change,” said Ayushman, emphasising the importance of reducing plastic use and restoring greenery.