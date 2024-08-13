Unsafe building at MKCG Medical College still standing despite risks in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Amidst the modern multi-storey buildings of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) campus, a dilapidated three-story structure, the old indoor ward, still stands despite being declared unsafe over a decade ago.

Authorities have taken minimal action beyond placing an ‘Unsafe Building, Entry Prohibited’ sign, leaving the building vulnerable to collapse, especially during natural calamities.

Constructed in 1973, the building was deemed unsafe by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2012. Though the building was vacated and its wards relocated to newer facilities, no steps have been taken to demolish it. The structure, now a potential hideout for antisocial elements, has become a breeding ground for bacteria, further polluting the area.

Dean of the Medical College and Superintendent of MKCG MCH, Professor Dr Suchitra Dash, stated that the PWD has been repeatedly requested to carry out the demolition. “We have vacated the building in phases and informed the PWD, who will dismantle it soon,” the dean said. Despite these assurances, the demolition is still pending, with the PWD citing delays in finalising the tender process.