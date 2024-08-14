BJD, a ‘corruption club’, alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Opposition BJD accusing it of looting public money and providing protective cover to most corrupt officials during its regime.

With the massive crackdown by the Vigilance department yielding unprecedented amounts of unaccounted wealth and properties amassed by several senior officials including chief engineers and state service officers, the saffron party straightaway pointed at the much-hyped zero tolerance to corruption stance and 5T policy of the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the recovery of mind numbing amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables along with numerous flats and plots from a retired chief engineer shows how efficiently the BJD government was functioning under the 5T scheme.

Biswal said former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had given a clarion call to people stating, “You guard your village, I am guarding the secretariat”. If government officials who worked on the field accumulated so much wealth, it is anybody’s guess on wealth amassed by those who were guarding the state secretariat for so long, he stated. Biswal said the previous government was only catching small fish while big looters of public funds were given protection as they were taking care of BJD’s election funding. Leaders of BJD who have been taking credit for the clean image of party and their leadership are now silent after the series of raids on corrupt officials, he said.

Dubbing the BJD as a ‘corruption club’, the BJP spokesperson said none of the corrupt officials and their ringmasters will be spared as the BJP is steadfast on its promise of providing a corruption-free government to the people.