Half-eaten body of woman with crocodile bites found in Brahmani River

KENDRAPARA: The half-eaten body of a woman, suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile, was recovered from the Brahmani River here on Tuesday. The deceased identified as 62-year-old Manjulata Bhanja of Alapua village in Pattamundai block, is the latest among the 24 fatalities reported over a period of 28 months in and around Bhitarkanika National Park.

Manjulata was dragged away by a saltwater crocodile while washing utensils in the river on Monday evening, approximately 30 kilometers from Bhitarkanika National Park. Her remains, bearing extensive crocodile bites, were found by locals near the riverbank after an overnight search by villagers, forest guards, and fire brigade personnel.

The incident marks the eighth fatal crocodile attack in the area within the last year. Riverside villagers remain on high alert as crocodiles frequently roam the rivers, creeks, and water bodies. The reptiles have been spotted invading villages across the rivers in Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada, and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district, as well as Chandabali and Tihidi blocks in Bhadrak district, according to Umesh Chandra Singh, a local farmers’ leader.

Accurate data on crocodile attacks are difficult to obtain, with many incidents going unreported. “Most cases are not reported, people just go missing,” said Jagannath Acharya of Nimapur village, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Bhitarkanika, a vast expanse of forest and saltwater swamp, is home to approximately 1,811 saltwater crocodiles, according to this year’s reptile census. The forest department has erected barricades around 120 river ghats in Aul, Rajkanika, and Pattamundai blocks to prevent further attacks. Additionally, a campaign involving posters, pamphlets, and loudspeaker announcements is underway to warn riverside villagers against venturing into the water.

“We advise locals to bathe within the barricaded areas as a precaution,” said divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav of Bhitarkanika National Park. He also noted that the forest department would provide a compensation of ` 6 lakh to the victim’s family after due inquiry.