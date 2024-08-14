Iconic ‘Kansa’ of Dhanuyatra passes away at 70 in Odisha

SAMBALPUR; Gopal Sahu, a passionate actor renowned for his portrayal of the character Kansa in Bargarh’s Dhanuyatra for 23 years and a former police officer, passed away on Monday night at the age of 70 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jharsuguda.

The veteran actor’s passing has prompted an outpouring of grief, with friends, artists, social workers, political leaders, and many other prominent personalities from the region gathering to pay their respects.

Born on April 6, 1955, in Bolangir district, Gopal Sahu, affectionately known as Eli, gained fame for his role as the notorious King Kansa in Dhanuyatra, the world’s largest open-air theatre, from 1984 to 2008. He was the seventh actor to play Kansa since the festival’s inception.

Sahu gained widespread recognition for his performance, particularly when he imposed a fine on former chief minister late Biju Patnaik during the festival, a traditional act as the ruler of Mathura-turned-Bargarh.

In addition to his acting career, Sahu served in the police force for over 35 years, holding various positions across Odisha. His dual career earned him respect both on stage and in his profession. The death of Gopal Sahu has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Bargarh district and beyond.

Sahu had been staying with his younger son in Jharsuguda for the past few days. His body was brought to his hometown in Jagannath Nagar of Barpali block in Bargarh district, where his last rites were performed.

Secretary of the Bargarh Dhanuyatra Committee Sureswar Satpathy, expressed deep sorrow over Sahu’s passing. “It is indeed an unfortunate incident. Elli had carved a niche for himself with his acting skills and played a crucial role in popularising Dhanuyatra on a global level. His mastery of Sambalpuri, Odia, and Hindi, along with his unique acting style, will always be remembered. His loss has created a vacuum among the Dhanuyatra organisers,” Satpathy said.

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have expressed their condolences over the loss of the veteran actor.