New tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh as Sunabeda proposal rots

BHUBANESWAR: The move of Chhattisgarh government to tackle the decline of big cat population in the state has brought back focus on the long-pending Sunabeda Tiger Reserve proposal in Odisha.

The Chhattisgarh government recently took a cabinet decision to notify Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in the state where the striped predators have vanished from many protected areas. The tiger population in Chhattisgarh fell from 46 in 2014 to 17 in 2022.

Despite sharing a similar story, Odisha however, is sitting over the proposal of notifying Sunabeda as a tiger reserve (TR) for more than one and a half decade. In August 2008, the Centre had accorded in-principle approval to Sunabeda as a TR. Though 16 years have passed, the state has surprisingly maintained a silence over the matter.

The proposed tiger reserve, having its contiguity to Udanti-Sitanadi TR, is spread over around 1,083.098 sq km area comprising Sunabeda Wildlife Division (600 sq km) and Khariar Forest Division (483.098 sq km). An expert committee formed in 2010 by the Forest and Environment department to undertake the enumeration and survey required for the TR notification, failed to carry it out on time. After the task was completed in 2016, the proposal was then submitted to the state government for final notification. However, it has been pending since then.