NGT halts all mining activities in Mayurbhanj district pending further orders

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: In an order that can have significant ramifications, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that no mining activity can be carried out across Mayurbhanj district basing on the interim district survey report (DSR) until further orders.

The August 8 order of NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata puts a halt on mining and auction process of all minor minerals of the district. The bench issued the order after the state and district administration failed to submit counter affidavits on time.

The case was filed by Bibekananda Pattnaik who had challenged the notice of auction for sand mining in Budhabalanga river bed.

Sankar Prasad Pani, counsel for the applicant, submitted before the NGT that administration was going forward with grant of auction on Budhabalang sand bed-1 in Belonapura, Madhunanda, and Demphouda of Betonai tehsil based on an interim DSR which has not been accepted by the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA).

“As held by the NGT in a previous case and as per judgement of the Supreme Court, the interim DSR has to be considered by the SEIAA before it can be acted upon,” Pani submitted.