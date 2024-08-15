Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi calls to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in state

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called upon people of the state to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the national flag on their houses as it is the symbol of national pride.

Participating in a Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan from Lingaraj temple to Mukteswar temple, the chief minister said the national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of people of India. It is a symbol of national pride as many people including soldiers have laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying in its full glory.

Majhi further said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022 when the country celebrated its 75 years of Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav. Since then citizens of the country have joined the movement by hoisting the national flag on their houses to show their love for their country. He said the objective of the Tiranga Yatra is to unite all people in a common thread with the sacred message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Babu Singh, MLA, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and several senior bureaucrats of the state joined the padayatra.