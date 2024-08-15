Homestead plots for all within 5 years: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari

BHAWANIPATNA: A comprehensive plan has been chalked out to ensure every citizen has access to a homestead plot and a roof over their head within the next five years.

Announcing this during a press briefing on Wednesday, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari detailed that people in rural areas with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh and who currently lack homestead plots will be allocated four decimals of land. If these people reside on government land that is not classified as gochar (pasture land), jalchar (wetlands), or cremation grounds, their land will be officially settled in their names. Beneficiaries will also receive benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and additional services such as water and power supply.

In urban areas, slum dwellers will similarly be provided with four decimals of homestead land, provided the land is free from objectionable categories. “A special survey to identify eligible families will be completed by September 30. If suitable government land is not available, the option of multi-storied flats will be considered,” the minister asserted.

The minister emphasised that priority would be given to settling homestead lands for landless tribals in collaboration with the Forest department.