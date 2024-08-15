Odisha: BJD to boycott MLA orientation programme siting that BJP has turned it into a party event

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to boycott the two-day orientation programme for first-time MLAs to be held in the Assembly from August 17.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Opposition deputy chief whip Pratap Deb and party MLA Ganeswar Behera said the decision has been taken as the BJP has turned the programme into its party event.

“Against all conventions, Union ministers who are not members of the Assembly will inaugurate and address the valedictory function and so the BJD will not be a part of it,” they said.

Deb said the programme will be inaugurated by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per convention, the programme should be inaugurated either by the Speaker or the chief minister, who is leader of the House. “Pradhan and Nadda are not members of the Assembly. Their presence will be disrespect to the House. The BJP should also give respect to the speaker and the chief minister, who is the leader of the House,” he said.

Behera said leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has also not been given due respect in the programme. Raising questions on the speaker’s scheduled to visit the BJP party headquarters to attend a programme on August 18, he said the post should be above party politics.

“The speaker attending a party programme automatically raise questions on impartiality associated with the constitutional post,” he said.

However, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said the orientation programme is scheduled to be presided over by the Speaker. The chief minister will also be present in all the sessions. The Union ministers have been invited as a guest. The programme will be held by abiding with all rules and procedures of the Assembly, he said.