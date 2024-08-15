Odisha: Deputy collector held for siphoning off more the one crore OMBADC funds
BARIPADA/BALASORE: The deputy collector of Nilagiri was arrested by state Vigilance, along with three others, on Wednesday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1.19 crore from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds while he was block development officer of Suliapada.
The accused Parikhita Jena, as BDO of Suliapada block, was dealing with OMBADC funds for financing projects on livelihood intervention, health, water supply, sanitation and education line departments of the state government.
The OMBADC was formed as a special purpose vehicle in 2014 as per the directive of the Supreme Court to undertake tribal welfare and area development works to ensure inclusive growth of mineral bearing areas.
As per procedure, after execution of works under OMBADC fund, the engineers concerned measure the work and prepare bill which is then approved by the BDO before RTGS letters are issued to the bank for transfer of amount to the executants under the signature of the BDO.
However, Jena was found to have embezzled the funds by simply diverting the funds to his accomplices. According to Vigilance SP Narahari Nayak, investigation revealed that during 2021-22 and 2022-23, Jena, while serving as BDO, issued RTGS letters to different banks, facilitating the transfer of Rs 1,19,79,788 to his associates without any execution of work. The funds were meant for projects under OMBADC.
The verification process disclosed that Jena approved and issued RTGS letters, transferring large amounts of sum to various people, including Rs 13,47,570 to Debadutta Das, Rs 6,84,760 to Nigam Prasad Parida, assistant computer programmer of Suliapada block, Rs 54,52,846 to businessman Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Rs 20,00,000 to Akhil Kumar Das. Other amounts were transferred to associates, including Rs 8,14,112 to Manoj Kumar Deo.
Apart from Jena, the three others arrested include former cashier of Suliapada block Debadutta Das, revenue assistant Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Akhil Kumar Das. Efforts are on to arrest the five others.
The Vigilance team, consisting of 12 officials from the Balasore division, conducted raids on Jena’s residence, his government quarters in Nilagiri, and other properties in Mayurbhanj district on the day. The raids followed allegations of disproportionate assets amassed by Jena.
Vigilance officials seized documents, fixed deposits, insurance policies and other financial records during the raids. The arrested will be produced before a vigilance court.
How the nefarious network operated
The accused Jena, as BDO of Suliapada, was dealing with OMBADC funds for financing projects
He approved and issued RTGS letters, transferring large sums of money to various people