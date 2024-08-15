Odisha: Deputy collector held for siphoning off more the one crore OMBADC funds

BARIPADA/BALASORE: The deputy collector of Nilagiri was arrested by state Vigilance, along with three others, on Wednesday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1.19 crore from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds while he was block development officer of Suliapada.

The accused Parikhita Jena, as BDO of Suliapada block, was dealing with OMBADC funds for financing projects on livelihood intervention, health, water supply, sanitation and education line departments of the state government.

The OMBADC was formed as a special purpose vehicle in 2014 as per the directive of the Supreme Court to undertake tribal welfare and area development works to ensure inclusive growth of mineral bearing areas.

As per procedure, after execution of works under OMBADC fund, the engineers concerned measure the work and prepare bill which is then approved by the BDO before RTGS letters are issued to the bank for transfer of amount to the executants under the signature of the BDO.

However, Jena was found to have embezzled the funds by simply diverting the funds to his accomplices. According to Vigilance SP Narahari Nayak, investigation revealed that during 2021-22 and 2022-23, Jena, while serving as BDO, issued RTGS letters to different banks, facilitating the transfer of Rs 1,19,79,788 to his associates without any execution of work. The funds were meant for projects under OMBADC.