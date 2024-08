CUTTACK: Day after a cardiologist of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack was arrested on charges of raping two patients, police on Wednesday said the accused had pre-planned the crime.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said facts and evidence collected during preliminary investigation have brought to fore the accused Thakur Dilbagh Singh’s modus operandi, while ruling out allegations of conspiracy levelled by the doctor’s family.

“The intention of the accused seemed quite clear. Instead of conducting the echocardiogram on the victims on Friday, he deliberately shifted it to Sunday. Also violating the standard operating procedure (SOP), he carried out the test in the absence any female nurse or staff,” said Mishra.

He said Dr Singh did not allow the complainant, a relative of the two victims, to remain present during the test in the diagnostic unit of the cardiology department. “Generally, it takes around 15 minutes to conduct an echo test but the accused took 30 minutes for each. His ill-intention becomes clear as he intentionally did not conduct the test in the presence of others in the diagnostic room,” the additional DCP said.

From the statements of the victims recorded under section 180 and 183 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) before magistrate and circumstantial evidence, it is clear the doctor committed the heinous crime intentionally, the additional DCP said.

“There is neither any conspiracy nor has anyone falsely implicated the doctor. Adequate evidences have been established against him,” said Mishra, adding further probe is on to ascertain the accused’s antecedents.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee constituted by the Health and Family Welfare department begun enquiry into the incident. “We conducted an enquiry into the incident and will submit the report to the government on further course of action. We will also submit a proposal to the government so that such incidents do not recur,” said director of medical education training Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra who heads the committee.