Odisha government appoints YB Khurania as new DGP

The 1990 batch officer who had served as police commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack before he proceeded on Central deputation has vast experience in Odisha as he has served in various positions.

Khurania served in important positions like vigilance director and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner before going on central deputation and joining BSF in 2018.

One of Khurania's many important achievements was to arrest Dara Singh who had led a mob and set afire a station wagon in which Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons were burnt to death in their sleep in January 1999. He was serving as DIG back then.

He also served as SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Rourkela districts. On promotion to the rank of deputy inspector general, he was posted as DIG southern range, Berhampur and others.

As special DG of BSF, Khurania played an important role in securing India's borders and preventing cross-border crimes. His expertise and experience are invaluable and this will help him in his new role as Odisha DGP, said the officials.