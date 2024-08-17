Egyptian vessel detained at Odisha's Paradip port

PARADIP: Civil judge (senior division) Kujang, appointed as marshal for the execution of a warrants of arrest, detained an Egypt-based vessel MV Wadi Albostan at Paradip port, following a directive by the Orissa High Court.

The vessel was detained on Thursday in the presence of local police. Sources said MV Wadi Albostan arrived at Paradip port on August 6 to transport 55,000 metric tonne of iron ore to China. The detention stems from a dispute between Elboil GmbH, a trading company, and the vessel’s owner over low-sulphur marine gas oil.

Elboil GmbH had filed an admiralty suit in the Orissa High Court, seeking a claim of USD 477,326.86 (equivalent to Rs 3,96,129.40) for supply of 98.599 metric tonne of very low sulphur fuel oil, a claim covered under section 4 of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017. Based on prima facie evidence, the high court deemed the claim maintainable under the jurisdiction of the admiralty. The court found sufficient grounds for the detention of MV Wadi Albostan, noting without such an order, the plaintiff’s case could be jeopardised, as the vessel was likely to depart soon.

On Wednesday, Admiralty judge Justice V Narasingh of the high court ordered the detention of the vessel and appointed civil judge (senior division) Kujang as the Marshal to execute it. The court also directed the marshal to report the detention to the registrar (judicial) of the high court within seven days. Paradip Port Authority was also instructed to assist in the arrest, with the high court’s order being communicated to its secretary and traffic manager along with the SP and IIC of Paradip Marine police station for further action.

SP Rahul PR confirmed the detention, stating, “By the direction of the Orissa High Court, the civil judge (senior division) Kujang, acting as marshal, detained the vessel on Thursday in the presence of local police.”