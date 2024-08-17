Government will fulfil all promises made to people: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reiterated that the state government will fulfil all the promises made to the people of the state before the 2024 elections.

Delivering his maiden Independence Day speech, Majhi pointed out that the four gates of Srimandir, and Ratna Bhandar have been opened within the first 60 days of the government, as promised. Besides, the government has also created fund for Odia Asmita and taken steps for doing all file works in Odia language.

Stating that inclusive development is the aim of the government, the chief minister said the minimum support price has been raised to Rs 3,100 per quintal and a decision taken to implement the Subhadra Yojana at a budget provision of Rs 10,000 crore. “As promised, we have opened all the four gates of Puri Srimandir. We will also roll out Subhadra scheme from September 17. Steps will be taken to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts,” he added. Majhi asserted that he would work tirelessly for development of Odisha by focusing on realistic and achievable goals. “Steps will be taken to implement PESA Act in tribal-dominated districts to empower local communities and strengthen Panchayati Raj system through village-level decision making,” he said adding, in the next five years 500 tribal villages will be developed as ideal villages.

Asserting that the government has integrated Ayushman Bharat scheme with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojna to ensure no eligible individual is deprived of quality healthcare service, the chief minister highlighted the ongoing infrastructure projects which are being taken up for the all-round development of the state.

Remembering the contribution of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo and others in formation of Odisha as a separate state, he said creation of Odisha was a guiding example for formation of linguistic states across India.