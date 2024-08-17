Heavy rain on cards for next four days in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday under the influence of which some parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next four days.

The low pressure persists over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during the next two days and intensify into a well-marked low pressure area over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, said the regional Met office. Thereafter, the system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining areas in the subsequent three days, it said.

“The system will likely have impact over Odisha for four days and some parts, especially northern and western districts, are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty.

While some areas are likely to experience heavy rainfall, many parts in the state may witness light to moderate thundershower activity in the next three days. The met office issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Saturday.

It cautioned that the heavy rains could trigger flash floods/waterlogging in low lying areas, inundate agriculture fields and damage kutcha roads/houses in the next 24 hours.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu directed the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency arising due to the heavy rains. The SRC’s office asked the fishermen not to venture into northwest Bay of Bengal till August 20.

The fresh spell of rains is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit in Odisha, which currently stands at 10 per cent between June 1 and August 16.