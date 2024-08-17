Hockey star Rohidas returns to a rousing welcome, felicitated by Odisha CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Men’s Hockey team star defender Amit Rohidas returned to Odisha on Friday and got a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
With a Bronze medal win in Paris, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team claimed back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal. He has played an instrumental role in India’s historic bronze medal feat in Paris 2024 Olympics.
“Returning home to such a warm and rousing welcome is truly overwhelming. The love and support from everyone in Odisha has always pushed me to do more. This victory is not just ours; it belongs to each and every one of you who stood by the team. Thank you for making this homecoming so special,” said an elated Rohidas.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated the hockey sensation at a special event at the Lok Seva Bhawan here in the presence of ministers and senior officials. Describing Rohidas as the pride of Odisha, the chief minister said India will be able to win gold medal in the next Olympics. Stating that Rohidas is the true identity of Odia Asmita, the chief minister said he has established the prestige of Odisha in entire world. He also said Rohidas will be a source of inspiration for the youth.
Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also felicitated the hockey star at the Naveen Niwas. Stating that Rohidas is a pride for the country, Patnaik he will be an inspiration for youths for all time to come. Patnaik said that the performance of the hockey team will improve in the next Olympic and India will be able to win gold medal.
Thereafter he met Sports secretary Bhaskar Sarma at the Kalinga Stadium here. Sarma congratulated him for his achievement and also exchanged ideas on how to improve hockey in the state and nurture more players who could represent Odisha in the national teams.
Amit’s journey has been inspirational for not only the young and aspiring hockey players of Odisha but the entire nation. As an experienced defender with over 184 caps and a dragflicker, he contributed to the team’s success in the round robin league, where they beat New Zealand 3-2, Ireland 2-0 and drew with Argentina 1-1 before losing to Belgium 1-2. Having finished second in pool B, India took on Great Britain in the quarterfinal. In the Bronze medal match against Spain, Amit helped India hold on to the 2-1 lead with solid defence.