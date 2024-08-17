Hockey star Rohidas returns to a rousing welcome, felicitated by Odisha CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Men’s Hockey team star defender Amit Rohidas returned to Odisha on Friday and got a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

With a Bronze medal win in Paris, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team claimed back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal. He has played an instrumental role in India’s historic bronze medal feat in Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Returning home to such a warm and rousing welcome is truly overwhelming. The love and support from everyone in Odisha has always pushed me to do more. This victory is not just ours; it belongs to each and every one of you who stood by the team. Thank you for making this homecoming so special,” said an elated Rohidas.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated the hockey sensation at a special event at the Lok Seva Bhawan here in the presence of ministers and senior officials. Describing Rohidas as the pride of Odisha, the chief minister said India will be able to win gold medal in the next Olympics. Stating that Rohidas is the true identity of Odia Asmita, the chief minister said he has established the prestige of Odisha in entire world. He also said Rohidas will be a source of inspiration for the youth.