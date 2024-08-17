Long road ahead for Odisha colleges to reach NIRF ranks

BHUBANESWAR: For the ninth time in a row, none of the colleges in the state could find a spot in the Ministry of Education’s National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) that was released recently by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This year, 3,371 colleges across the country took part in the NIRF. Of them, 14 were from Odisha and these included popular institutions like BJB College, Maharshi College of Natural Law, Prananath College, SCS College and Kendrapara College. The Ministry of Education ranked all the colleges in the 1 to 300 band but none from the state could score adequately to secure a rank.

Evaluation of colleges for NIRF ranking was started by the ministry in 2022 and till this year, only 31 colleges from the state have participated in it. There are 1,058 degree colleges in the state. The NIRF identifies broad parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and public perception for ranking the institutions.

Academicians said while teaching-learning is an important parameter that the colleges have been missing out on, the institutional ranking weighs heavily on research and innovation. Close to 35 per cent of the total marks are devoted to research and a very small number of colleges in the state currently have limited research activities.