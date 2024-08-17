Odisha: Bijay Patnaik quits Congress

BHUBANESWAR: In a major jolt to the Congress, bureaucrat-turned-politician and former campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik resigned from the party on Friday.

Patnaik, who emailed his resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said he quit the party as he felt he did not have any place or recognition. “I was not allowed to work and felt I was not required in the party,” he said.

“Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from INC. Hope you will be pleased to accept it with immediate effect,” the e-mail sent to the AICC read. Patnaik was sidelined in the party for a long period and was also not included in the 14-member steering committee announced on Wednesday to manage organisational work in Odisha. He ruled out joining any other political party and said he will work for the people. Though it is being speculated that he will float a political party, Patnaik said there has been no discussion on it.

A former chief secretary, Patnaik joined Congress on February 10, 2023 at New Delhi saying he was influenced by Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He was appointed as the campaign committee chairman but was replaced by Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday.