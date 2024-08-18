Healthcare services hit Odisha as docs paralyse medical services seeking security

BHUBANESWAR: Healthcare was severely hit across the state as hospitals restricted non-emergency services due to the one-day strike by medical professionals in protest against the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata recently.

More than 6,000 doctors joined the strike paralysing medical services in both private and government hospitals. Although government hospitals had pressed faculty members and senior doctors into service for emergency cases, OPD services were disrupted and elective surgeries cancelled.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a statement said the strike that began at 6 am cutting off access to elective medical procedures and out-patient consultations will continue till 6 am on Sunday.

The protesting resident doctors, interns and medical students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and SCB medical college and hospital, however, threatened to continue the protest with withdrawal of non-essential services until their demands are fulfilled.

Stating that the violent incidents are not merely an attack on a few individuals but a grave assault on the entire medical community, a representative of resident doctors’ association Dr Deepak Ghuge said there is an urgent need for enhanced protection of healthcare professionals as well as stringent punishment for the culprits.