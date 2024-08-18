Healthcare services hit Odisha as docs paralyse medical services seeking security

BHUBANESWAR: Healthcare was severely hit across the state as hospitals restricted non-emergency services due to the one-day strike by medical professionals in protest against the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata recently.
More than 6,000 doctors joined the strike paralysing medical services in both private and government hospitals. Although government hospitals had pressed faculty members and senior doctors into service for emergency cases, OPD services were disrupted and elective surgeries cancelled.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a statement said the strike that began at 6 am cutting off access to elective medical procedures and out-patient consultations will continue till 6 am on Sunday.
The protesting resident doctors, interns and medical students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and SCB medical college and hospital, however, threatened to continue the protest with withdrawal of non-essential services until their demands are fulfilled.
Stating that the violent incidents are not merely an attack on a few individuals but a grave assault on the entire medical community, a representative of resident doctors’ association Dr Deepak Ghuge said there is an urgent need for enhanced protection of healthcare professionals as well as stringent punishment for the culprits.
OPD services, elective surgeries, lab tests, inpatient services, and operations at peripheral centres of AIIMS were suspended due to the strike. The emergency and on-call services, as well as ICU care, however, ensured that those in urgent need continue to receive the critical care they require.
Patients queued up at hospitals had to return home without consultation as they were unaware that they would be turned down. Relatives of some patients waiting for surgery at AIIMS alleged that the planned surgery was postponed due to the strike. “My mother has been admitted to the oncology ward. Her surgery was initially planned a couple of days back. Every day the nurses are getting her ready for the surgery, but it is cancelled at the last moment,” said Rabindra Sahu, an attendant.
President of SCB junior doctors’ association Dr Subrat Sahoo said they are standing in solidarity with the protesting doctors of West Bengal and against the government’s inability to provide safety to resident doctors. They will continue the fight till justice is delivered. OPD services in private hospitals including Kalinga Hospital and Utkal Hospital in the city were also affected due to the strike call by the IMA.