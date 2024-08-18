Odisha: MLA orientation starts, BJD opposition stays away

BHUBANESWAR: The two-day orientation programme of the newly-elected MLAs kick-started on Saturday amid boycott by members of the Opposition BJD.

Addressing the programme named Gyan Sanskar Programme, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said citizens of the country wield the real power in a democracy. The country is progressing well because of the success of democracy.

“It is now our responsibility to take Odisha to the pinnacle of its success and make it the number one state of the country without any compromise with pride,” Majhi said adding, the first and foremost duties of legislators is to fulfil the hope and aspirations of people within the framework of the Constitution.

“The people of the state have sent their chosen representatives to the Assembly with the hope of seeing Odisha as one of the leading states in the country. Members of the Assembly irrespective of party affiliation should come together to meet the aspirations of the people,” he said.

The two-day training programme will give an opportunity to newly-elected legislators to learn parliamentary procedures and their duties as members of the House.

Inaugurating the programme, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju advised the new MLAs to maintain the decorum of the House and work hard if they want to serve the people for a long time as their elected representatives.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Mahaling said, “Everything is going according to the rules of the Assembly. The Opposition is making an issue out of a non-issue for their political gains.”