Former Rayagada DLO not arrested but fund bungling reveals rot

BERHAMPUR: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former Rayagada district labour officer (DLO) Jasmine Subhadarshini Sahu for her alleged role in construction workers’ welfare fund embezzlement. The officer, however, has not been arrested yet, police said.

The DLO of Rayagada Gopal Krushna Mangaraj filed an FIR at Rayagada Town police station on August 3 against Jasmine.

She has been placed under suspension and shifted to Bhubaneswar after an enquiry prima facie found that government funds meant for nominees of deceased construction labourers in Rayagada district were embezzled during her stint.

The case sheds light on murkier ways in which families of 1,200 deceased construction workers, primarily in Chandrapur and Muniguda blocks were deprived of government-mandated death benefits despite making applications.

The funds, intended to support the families of deceased construction workers registered under the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (OB & OCWWB), were allegedly embezzled.

In one case, Susat Suna, daughter of Gajendra Suna from Indirapada in Muniguda block, reported death benefit for her father was disbursed though she had not received it. Investigation revealed the funds were fraudulently disbursed using a second death certificate issued on November 27, 2023, despite Gajendra having passed away on June 10, 2022.

In another case of Harihara Sabar from Nauduguda in Chandrapur block, there were allegations of two death certificates being issued but his son never received the funds.

There was also further allegation that Rs 2 lakh each had been disbursed to 32 nominees with identical mobile numbers, none of whom were the legitimate recipients.