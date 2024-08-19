Odisha: Accused had a grudge against victim, say Tigiria police

CUTTACK: A day after 34-year-old physically challenged man Kartik Sethi surrendered before police after killing Alpana Dash (50), a widow, Tigiria police informed that the former confessed he committed the crime as he was nursing a grudge against the lady.

Athagarh SDPO Rabindra Kumar Mallick said, “As per the statement of the accused, he was nursing a grudge against Dash as she had been pressurising him to leave her house and live on his own ever since her husband passed away. We also recovered the weapon of offence, a chopper, from the well near the deceased’s house basing on Sethi’s statement.”

The police officer further informed that Sethi confessed he killed Alpana by intoxicating her and then slitting her throat. “The accused was produced in court. While the postmortem report is awaited, we are also investigating the murder case from different angles including the deceased’s son’s allegations that Sethi killed his mother to acquire her property,” said Mallick.

Alpana’s husband, Biraja Prasad Dash, an ex-serviceman, had died by suicide by jumping into the Mahanadi river from Subarnapur-Jatamundia bridge in August last year. The widow had since been staying in the house along with her father-in-law and Kartik as her son Bibek pursues education in Bhubaneswar.