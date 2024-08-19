Odisha Human Rights Commission asks TPWODL to pay Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia to family of burn victim

BHAWANIPATNA: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has recommended a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to Tigar Khamari, a 9-year-old from Bagad village, Kalahandi, who suffered severe burns after coming in contact with a 33 KV power line.

The commission found prima facie negligence on the part of TPWODL leading to the accident, and in its order dated August 13, 2024, Justice S Pujahari directed TPWODL to pay the compensation within one month, adding that Rs 4 lakh has already been paid to Tigar’s father, Sanjaya Khamari.

However, the commission also stated that TPWODL retains the right to take action against the house owner if the house was built in violation of TPWODL regulations. The commission further said that the recommended amount does not account for the full extent of the victim’s expenses or disabilities, allowing for further claims in the appropriate forum.

Sanjaya Khamari had filed the petition after Tigar, while playing on the roof of an uncle’s house, came in contact with the high-voltage line on November 19,2022, necessitating costly medical treatment. He was assisted by rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo. On the other hand, the house owner claimed that despite requests, the power line has not been relocated.