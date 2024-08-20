Bhubaneswar to get virtual inventory of infrastructure, assets

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in view the rapid expansion of the capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to come up with a virtual inventory of all existing infrastructure and assets for better planning and growth management.

“Under the virtual inventory, BMC plans to create a GIS-based digital map that will capture the data of all the roads, drains and utilities including underground OFC cable network of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), utility pipes of Watco, transmission cables, electric poles, telephone poles, sewerage lines, manholes, transformers and bore wells,” an official said.

Water bodies, religious places, historical structures, bus stops, hospitals, health centres, educational institutions, post offices, police stations, banks, tourists spots etc., will also be mapped.

“The digital inventory will help in taking up projects with better planning and less damage to existing ones, the underground utility infrastructure in particular,” a BMC official said adding, the project will be taken up once the agency is finalised.

Earlier this month, the BDA had also launched a survey of real estate projects and commercial establishments with the help of city-based DYLIS Business Service Pvt Ltd to fill the infrastructure gap and make the city more sustainable in the years to come.

The survey that includes 556 villages in the periphery of Bhubaneswar, will be completed by August 31.