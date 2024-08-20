Odisha: 15 fall sick with symptoms of jaundice in Ganjam village

BERHAMPUR: Over 15 people, mostly teenagers aged 13 to 18, have been affected with suspected jaundice in Chedabhumi village under Bhanjanagar block.

After weeks of rainfall, waterborne diseases such as dysentery and gastroenteritis have been reported across several blocks in Ganjam district. The latest concern is the sporadic spread of jaundice.

Upon receiving information, a health team led by additional public health officer Dr Harmohan Panda visited the village. Accompanied by local sarpanch Sibaram Sahu, the team visited the homes of the affected people, collected blood samples, and took water samples from tube wells.

The team advised residents to boil their water before consumption and maintain proper sanitation practices. Though the disease has not yet been definitively diagnosed, the affected individuals are exhibiting symptoms consistent with jaundice, including yellowing of the skin, stomach pain, nausea, and fatigue. The health team also provided medicines to those affected.