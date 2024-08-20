Odisha: Encroachment hurdle for Ekamra Kshetra’s WHS bid

BHUBANESWAR: The chances of Bhubaneswar’s Ekamra Kshetra getting the coveted UNESCO World Heritage tag are increasingly becoming uncertain.

Although it has been in the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site (WHS) for the last one decade, human interference as well as encroachment of the site, that houses a large number of ancient monuments at one place, has only increased over the years.

After the state government nominated it, Ekamra Kshetra was included in the tentative list for WHS in April 2014. As per norms, the government is required to subsequently submit a comprehensive dossier on the site to UNESCO for further examination by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). However, that hasn’t been done so far.

Archaeologists said while there has been a delay on the part of the government, the site has lost its cultural homogeneity in this period. Though Ekamra Kshetra continues to enjoy an outstanding universal value for its religious, architectural and archaeological wealth, it loses out on two most important elements mandated by UNESCO - ownership of the ancient property and its buffer zone.