CM Majhi pushes for capex growth to boost employment

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday advised secretaries of all departments to expedite development projects and ensure that plan expenditure is made on time.

Chairing a meeting of all secretaries at Lok Seba Bhawan, Majhi emphasised on capital expenditure which will stimulate growth and create employment opportunities.

As the state government has a poor record in utilisation of budgetary allocations, Majhi underscored the need for augmentation of technical manpower in departments handling infrastructure projects. He also stressed on the importance of teamwork and proper coordination among departments.

Principal secretary Finance department Saswat Mishra presenting a comparative income and expenditure account for first four months (April-July) of 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years said the total income during this period of the current fiscal was Rs 57,085 crore as against Rs 51,234 crore during the corresponding period last year. There is a growth 11.42 per cent in the revenue income.