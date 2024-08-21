New notification by CHSE on question, evaluation pattern for Plus II examination 2025

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday notified a new question and evaluation pattern for the upcoming annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2025.

The new question pattern will be applicable only to the regular students of Plus II Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams registered in 2023 and appearing the final year exam in 2025.

The CHSE notification stated that the regular students of Plus II Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education, having non-practical and non-project subjects will appear the 80-mark exam instead of 100-mark in such papers. Assessment for the remaining 20 marks will be done through the internal exams.

“For those having practical and project papers, the question pattern will be same as it was in 2024 - 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical or project. However, they will also get the benefit of 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks from internal assessment for non-practical papers such as English and Odia etc.,” an official from the Council said. Internal marks have been introduced for non-practical and non-project subjects from 2024-25 academic year onwards, he added.

According to CHSE, the regular students appearing 2025 exam in non-practical and non-project subjects having full marks of 80 have to score a minimum of 24 marks, around 30 per cent of the total marks as pass mark, irrespective of the marks obtained in the internal exam.

In the Vocational stream where the full theory mark is 40 in some subjects, the candidate has to score a minimum of 12 marks as a passing mark irrespective of the score obtained in the internal assessment.

“To be specific, if a student in his/her history paper scores 18 out of 20 in internal assessment and 20 out of 80 in theory and his/her total marks stand at 38, he/she will be declared fail as their score in theory paper is 20 instead of minimum 24,” the CHSE authorities clarified.