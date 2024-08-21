Odisha government to exempt import fee and excise duty on methanol

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to exempt import fee and excise duty on methanol (methyl alcohol) for production of biodiesel.

This was decided at the meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 7. The decision was announced by Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The state government has taken the decision by using powers under section 96 of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008. The cabinet approved the proposal to take out methanol (methyl alcohol) used for production of biodiesel from the purview of the Odisha Excise Act 2008, he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to exempt stamp duty of Rs 3.37 crore and registration fee of Rs 1.13 crore for lease deed of 53.27 acre government land and 54.43 acre private land in favour of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of Veer Surendra Sai airport at Jharsuguda. The minister said the decision was taken as per an agreement signed between Odisha government and AAI to develop the airport as the second commercial airport of the state.

The cabinet also decided to provide 1.710 decimal land on lease for expansion of the composite regional centre under Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) to facilitate provision of more amenities for specially challenged persons. The land will be provided without any premium or other expenditure, the minister said and added Rs 11.07 crore will be exempted in this regard.