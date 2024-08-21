Security guard found dead in jail cell after being charged with wife's dowry murder

BARBIL: A day after he was charged with dowry torture and murder of his wife, a 29-year-old security guard on Tuesday morning was found hanging in his cell in the sub-jail where he was remanded.

Tushar Kanti Malik was found hanging from the window railing with a piece of cloth.

Malik and his wife, Anusaya Patnaik had been living in Kalinga Nagar OMC Colony with their three-year-old daughter. After his wife’s death, Malik was arrested following an FIR lodged by his father-in-law, a native of Lekhanpur village under Jankia police station in Khurda district.

Police said, Malik, in a state of intoxication, had an argument with his wife on August 18. Following the altercation, Anusaya locked herself in a room and was later found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police seized the body and conducted a post-mortem examination.

On August 19, Anusuya’s father reported the matter to Barbil police accusing Malik of torture and murder of his daughter for dowry. Malik was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway.