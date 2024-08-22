Administration tightens security ahead of Janmashtami in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI: Ahead of Janmashtami, the Kandhamal district administration has intensified efforts to ensure peace and harmony, given its history of communal tensions.

The measures taken include convening peace committee meetings across various blocks, involving members from different communities and religious groups to foster unity and understanding.

Janmashtami holds importance in Kandhamal, but the festival’s history is marred by tragedy. In 2008, the murder of VHP leader Laxmanananda Saraswati and four followers in Jalespata sparked violent riots, leading to over 42 deaths and widespread destruction. The district administration responded with a 40-day curfew to restore order.

Recent social media posts have raised concerns about likely unrest, leading to heightened vigilance. SP Suvendu Patra said peace committee meetings are being held at each police station, bringing together diverse stakeholders, including religious leaders, local authorities, and political representatives. These meetings aim to maintain communal harmony and address any emerging issues.

The SP also assured that security forces will be stationed in vulnerable areas throughout the festival to prevent disturbances. Moreover the administration is committed to taking action against those spreading false rumors about potential riots.