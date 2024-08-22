Bandh over Supreme Court reservation ruling paralyses life across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was disrupted across districts as various organisations called for a Bharat Bandh to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to cut reservations for the creamy layer on Wednesday.
In Sambalpur, the bandh had a mixed response in the city and had a major impact on public services. The effects of the bandh were evident early in the day, with key markets and commercial hubs, including Gole Bazaar and Khetrajpur, remaining closed. Agitators gathered at various chowks and also blocked railway tracks, halting the Bhubaneswar Intercity and Sambalpur-Rayagada Express trains for over an hour and a half.
Transport services were severely disrupted, with buses off the roads and auto-rickshaws operating at minimal frequency, affecting many commuters who were stranded at bus stands and railway stations. NH-53 near Ainthapali and other entry points to the city saw long vehicle queues as protesters blocked the highway.
Government and private offices, banks, financial institutions, businesses, and educational institutions were all closed due to the bandh.
Similar impacts were observed in other districts, including Bargarh, Nuapada, and Deogarh. In Bargarh, an altercation broke out between police and protesters when a group attempted to block a police vehicle, but the situation was resolved after intervention by the additional superintendent of police (ASP).
Batakrushna Parua, leader of the SC/ST Federation in Nuapada said the recent order is a conspiracy to limit and eventually eliminate reservations for SC/ST communities.
In Sundargarh, the 12-hour shutdown on Monday led to major disruptions, particularly in Rourkela, where members of groups like the SC/ST Advocates’ Association and the Sundargarh Zilla PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee led rallies and picketed.
Shops and commercial establishments along Rourkela’s main road were forced to close, and bus services were suspended. Protesters blocked National Highway 143 at Vedvyas, halting heavy transport vehicles, while shops remained partially closed. The bandh was most impactful in the Sundargarh district headquarters town and surrounding blocks, with closure of shops, commercial establishments, and government offices.
In Hemgir’s coal mining block, coal transportation from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) mines was disrupted throughout the day. In Mayurbhanj, the bandh received a mixed response. While protests were seen in various parts of Baripada town, and a smaller number of protesters in Karanjia, Udala, and Rairangpur, the overall impact was less severe.
Some businesses closed, but vehicular services continued as usual. Protesters briefly locked the main entrance of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University in Takatpur and urged Baripada College authorities to vacate students.
Traffic was severely impacted and vehicles stranded across Kotpad, Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, and Sunki along NH-26 in Koraput district, connecting Visakhapatnam and Raipur. Private and government bus services were also disrupted, leaving passengers stranded and facing considerable inconvenience. Markets and business establishments in Jeypore, Koraput, and Sunabeda remained closed for the entire day.
The bandh impacted places in Balangir districts, where the SC and ST Kriyanusthan Committee led the protest. The bandh saw widespread support, with a complete shutdown observed in Balangir. Subarnapur district also observed a total bandh on the day.