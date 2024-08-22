Bandh over Supreme Court reservation ruling paralyses life across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was disrupted across districts as various organisations called for a Bharat Bandh to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to cut reservations for the creamy layer on Wednesday.

In Sambalpur, the bandh had a mixed response in the city and had a major impact on public services. The effects of the bandh were evident early in the day, with key markets and commercial hubs, including Gole Bazaar and Khetrajpur, remaining closed. Agitators gathered at various chowks and also blocked railway tracks, halting the Bhubaneswar Intercity and Sambalpur-Rayagada Express trains for over an hour and a half.

Transport services were severely disrupted, with buses off the roads and auto-rickshaws operating at minimal frequency, affecting many commuters who were stranded at bus stands and railway stations. NH-53 near Ainthapali and other entry points to the city saw long vehicle queues as protesters blocked the highway.

Government and private offices, banks, financial institutions, businesses, and educational institutions were all closed due to the bandh.

Similar impacts were observed in other districts, including Bargarh, Nuapada, and Deogarh. In Bargarh, an altercation broke out between police and protesters when a group attempted to block a police vehicle, but the situation was resolved after intervention by the additional superintendent of police (ASP).

Batakrushna Parua, leader of the SC/ST Federation in Nuapada said the recent order is a conspiracy to limit and eventually eliminate reservations for SC/ST communities.

In Sundargarh, the 12-hour shutdown on Monday led to major disruptions, particularly in Rourkela, where members of groups like the SC/ST Advocates’ Association and the Sundargarh Zilla PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee led rallies and picketed.