East Coast Railways at a loss of Rs 162 crore: Report

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the financial mismanagement by East Coast Railways (ECoR) resulting in a loss of Rs 162.5 crore due to non-levy of shunting charges, irregular booking of rakes and undue favour to a cleaning agency.

The report revealed that ECoR lost around Rs 149.12 crore between 2018 and 2022 due to non-levy of charges for shunting activity by using railway engines. The Ministry of Railways (MoR)’s rate circular of 2009 stipulates that shunting charges are leviable for utilisation of railway locomotives to perform shunting operation at a siding.

As per the scrutiny of records in March 2022, 22,964 rakes were unloaded in the Paradip Port Trust siding (siding code PPAP) by utilising railway locomotives during March 2018-March 2022. Although utilisation of railway locomotives for unloading operation at PPAP, which is a non engine-on-load (EOL) siding, attracts shunting charges, ECoR did not raise any bills against the siding owners.

Only EOL sidings are allowed to utilise the train engine for loading/unloading within the prescribed free time without paying any additional charges. “This resulted in loss of Rs 149.12 crore to railways,” stated the CAG, besides recommending to fix responsibility on the officials for the lapse resulting in loss of revenue.

The audit also found the failure of ECoR to implement the ministry’s instructions as well as zonal railways’ commercial circular on applicability of tariff on siding distance resulted in loss of freight earnings of Rs 6.12 crore during the period from October 2020 to February 2022.