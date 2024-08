BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Ganjam was rocked by a hooch tragedy as two persons, admitted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur, succumbed two days after consuming illicit country liquor in Chikiti, on Wednesday.

The victims Jura Behera (60) and Lokanath Behera (36), both from Jenapur village, were admitted to the ICU. Twelve others are still undergoing treatment at MKCG.

Alarmed by the deaths, the state government swung into action and removed the Berhampur excise superintendent from his post. Six persons involved in the sale of hooch were arrested by excise officials in the last 24 hours.

Excise and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan sought a detailed report on the incident from his department and instructed principal secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and excise commissioner Narasingha Bhola to beef up enforcement against illicit liquor trade across the state.