IIT Bhubaneswar researchers develop reactor to turn waste into wealth

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to sustainable waste management, a group of researchers from IIT Bhubaneswar has developed an innovative solar-powered microwave pyrolysis reactor capable of extracting valuable resources from both segregated and mixed waste materials, including biomass and plastics.

The novel reactor uses microwave-assisted pyrolysis technique to rapidly convert waste into valuable products such as highly porous carbonaceous material (biochar) and bio-oil from the waste. The researchers’ team from the School of Infrastructure at IIT Bhubaneswar has even secured an Indian patent for the technology.

The researchers said the current solid waste management practices primarily involve incineration, biogas plants or landfill disposal offering limited opportunities for recycling. Incineration, an alternative to land-filling, often leads to significant environmental pollution through release of toxic gases and ashes. However, the microwave-assisted pyrolysis technology represents a promising solution to these challenges, they said.

“Microwave-assisted pyrolysis is a technology that produces valuable end products like biochar, bio-oil, and syngas in a very short amount of time, meeting the urgent need for sustainable waste management,” said Remya Neelancherry, the lead researcher of the project.

Neelancherry explained the new and emerging technology utilises microwave radiation to generate homogeneous heat within the feedstock, enabling efficient conversion into valuable end products at a faster rate with precise control over reactions. Besides, the reactor operates entirely on solar power, ensuring sustainability and self-reliance without imposing any additional energy demands.

“This is a novel, mobile technology requiring minimal footprint area, capable of converting waste at a rate of 10 Kg per hour (kg/h) into high-value end-products. The ease of mobility promotes decentralised waste management. Moreover, the technology is carbon-neutral, offering investors a direct opportunity to generate carbon credits,” Neelancherry said.

The end products of this process, biochar and bio-oil, have a wide range of applications, from healthcare to agriculture and industrial applications. Studies also suggest that biochar could be a promising replacement for coal, while bio-oil can serve as an alternative to petroleum products. Other significant applications of biochar include soil improvement, slow-release fertilizers, carbon capture, and waste water treatment.