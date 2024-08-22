Odias to be prioritised in OPTCL contracts: Minister Amiya Kanta Das

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will give priority to Odia contractors while awarding contracts of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), said the utility’s Electrical Contractors Association on Wednesday.

Association president Amiya kanta Das said deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has assured to consider their demands and prioritise Odia contractors in awarding electrical contracts of OPTCL. He also assured that the state government will take steps to address other problems faced by Odia electrical contractors of the corporation.

A delegation of the association led by Das and general secretary Ashok Ray had a meeting with Singh Deo and apprised him of the apathetic attitude of a few government officials towards Odia electrical contractors despite their committed efforts for restoring power supply during natural calamities.

They alleged Odia contractors were not getting work regularly despite their expertise while non-Odias were handed contracts at higher bids despite having no office in the state. They also raised the issue of delay in hike of price of rate contract holders of the OPTCL.