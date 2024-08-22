Odisha: Satyabrata to head Home Deparatment

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday effected a massive reshuffle at the top level of the administration.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department and special relief commissioner (SRC) has been appointed as the additional chief secretary in Home department. He has been allowed to hold additional charge of Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.

Sahu will replace Deoranjan Kumar Singh who has been appointed the additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Singh will also remain in additional charge of SRC and managing director of Odisha Disaster Management Authority. Similarly, Surendra Kumar, additional chief secretary of General Administration and Public Grievance department with additional charge of Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs departments has been appointed as the additional chief secretary of the Steel and Mines department. He will hold additional charge of General Administration, Public Grievance and Parliamentary Affairs departments. Kumar has also been appointed as the chairman of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha.

Besides, Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of Industries department has been given additional charge of principal secretary of Energy department. Bishnupada Sethi, principal secretary in the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has been given additional charge of ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.