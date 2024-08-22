'Paris bronze precursor to golden era of hockey': CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday felicitated the Indian hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
“The bronze medal won by the Indian team is a precursor to the golden period of hockey in the country”, the chief minister said while felicitating the team at a function held at Lok Seva Bhawan here. Stating he is proud of the important role played by Odisha in the rebirth of the Indian hockey team which clinched a bronze at the Paris Olympics, the chief minister announced the support of the state government will continue for the team for the Los Angeles Olympics and other global tournaments.
The chief minister announced the state government will provide all assistance and incentives to the team. “We will take steps to ensure India reaches the zenith in international hockey,” he said adding the sport is a source of inspiration and base of nation building. The achievement of Hockey India has inspired us to face all situations in life, even the most adverse conditions. “It has taught us that we can face any adversity if we remain united and try to achieve our goal,” he added.
The chief minister said the state government is committed to promote sports at the grassroots to create champions from remote areas. Great players start playing from their villages and the state government is committed to create the required infrastructure for promoting sports at all levels, he added.
Majhi gave away cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to each member of Hockey India except Odisha player Amit Rohidas and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who were given Rs 4 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively. Later, the chief minister attended Vijay Utsav at Kalinga Stadium.
The celebrations kicked off with a spectacular roadshow from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to the stadium after the arrival of the players in Bhubaneswar. Thousands of people and hundreds of folk artistes joined the roadshow as the team members were accorded a rousing welcome.
“The celebration not only honours our athletes’ remarkable achievements but also underscores Odisha government’s pivotal role in advancing sports both nationally and internationally,” Minister of State for Sports Suraj Surjyavanshi said. The government reaffirms its focus on nurturing talent and building a robust sports infrastructure for the future from the grassroots.
The minister said the government reaffirms its focus on nurturing talent and building a robust sports infrastructure for the future from the grassroots.