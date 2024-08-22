'Paris bronze precursor to golden era of hockey': CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday felicitated the Indian hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

“The bronze medal won by the Indian team is a precursor to the golden period of hockey in the country”, the chief minister said while felicitating the team at a function held at Lok Seva Bhawan here. Stating he is proud of the important role played by Odisha in the rebirth of the Indian hockey team which clinched a bronze at the Paris Olympics, the chief minister announced the support of the state government will continue for the team for the Los Angeles Olympics and other global tournaments.

The chief minister announced the state government will provide all assistance and incentives to the team. “We will take steps to ensure India reaches the zenith in international hockey,” he said adding the sport is a source of inspiration and base of nation building. The achievement of Hockey India has inspired us to face all situations in life, even the most adverse conditions. “It has taught us that we can face any adversity if we remain united and try to achieve our goal,” he added.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to promote sports at the grassroots to create champions from remote areas. Great players start playing from their villages and the state government is committed to create the required infrastructure for promoting sports at all levels, he added.