SCB Medical College conducts 15th kidney transplant

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital has conducted its 15th cadaveric kidney transplant on Tuesday night. The family of a brain dead patient played a crucial role in saving two lives by donating her kidneys.

Rashmiprabha Patel (41) of Jharsuguda had sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on Sunday. She was declared brain dead on Tuesday following which her family gave their consent for donating her kidneys.

As per instructions of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), while one kidney was transplanted on a patient at a private hospital, the other was transplanted at SCB. A green corridor was created for transporting the kidneys to the needy patients.

The kidney at SCB was transplanted on Bharat Chandra Rout of Keonjhar after carrying out the required cross-matching process. Bharat had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for the last two years and used to undergo dialysys at regular intervals. The transplant surgery on him was conducted by a team of experts led by head of nephrology Prof Aruna Acharya and Urology professor Samir Swain.

“The surgery commenced at 6 pm and concluded at 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The condition of the recipient is stable,” said Prof Acharya.