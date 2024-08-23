'DMF funded Bijuli Bandh project shelved', says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

ROURKELA: It is official. The controversial Bijuli Bandh project for renovation and beautification of a British-era pond at Sundargarh town taken up at a cost of Rs 30.42 crore from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is shelved, as of now.
Citing no progress in implementation of the project, DMF authorities in March blacklisted project management consultant (PMC) WAPCOS Ltd, a Central PSU under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in written reply to a question of Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh in the Assembly said WAPCOS Ltd was blacklisted on March 4 after repeated reviews and instructions failed to ensure proper implementation of the project.
The chief minister did not clarify if sub-standard quality of work has come to the notice of the government and whether action would be taken after conducting a special audit.
Sources said, ignoring opposition from various quarters and allegation of misuse of DMF funds earmarked for a non-deserving venture, the project with initial contract agreement value of Rs 25.90 crore was given a go ahead four years back. Against the total area of around 20.99 acre covered by the Bijuli Bandh the project was taken up over nearly 16 acre. WAPCOS was appointed as the PMC for the project and a Delhi-based firm Ridhi Construction bagged the contract.
The original components of Bijuli Bandh project among other things included a musical fountain, amphitheatre, jogging track, cycle track, children’s play area, gazebo, cluster sitting, aeration and oxidation of pond, connecting bridge and landscaping when work started on October 11, 2020.
Sources said almost seven months hence, in May, 2021 with the arbitrary cost maneuvering, several new components were inserted, leading to upward revision of the project cost to Rs 27.16 crore which with GST comes to around Rs 30.42 crore. In net effect, DMF was further bled with an additional cost of Rs 2.87 crore as new works were included including redevelopment of the connecting area near Sundargarh SP’s residence and shifting of overhead energy lines. The due processes were overlooked towards upward cost revision and change in the original design.
If sources privy with the stalled project are to be believed, the Water Resources Department has been entrusted the task of floating a fresh tender for the project.
Alleging misappropriation of funds and corruption, Singh said around Rs 15 crore was shown as spent so far towards land filling and partially completed stone-packing, food centre, boundary wall and installation of children’s play items.
He said blacklisting the PMC is not enough and the government must initiate a comprehensive inquiry into cost escalation, if due processes were followed and quality of works to fix accountability.