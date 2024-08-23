'DMF funded Bijuli Bandh project shelved', says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

ROURKELA: It is official. The controversial Bijuli Bandh project for renovation and beautification of a British-era pond at Sundargarh town taken up at a cost of Rs 30.42 crore from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is shelved, as of now.

Citing no progress in implementation of the project, DMF authorities in March blacklisted project management consultant (PMC) WAPCOS Ltd, a Central PSU under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in written reply to a question of Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh in the Assembly said WAPCOS Ltd was blacklisted on March 4 after repeated reviews and instructions failed to ensure proper implementation of the project.

The chief minister did not clarify if sub-standard quality of work has come to the notice of the government and whether action would be taken after conducting a special audit.

Sources said, ignoring opposition from various quarters and allegation of misuse of DMF funds earmarked for a non-deserving venture, the project with initial contract agreement value of Rs 25.90 crore was given a go ahead four years back. Against the total area of around 20.99 acre covered by the Bijuli Bandh the project was taken up over nearly 16 acre. WAPCOS was appointed as the PMC for the project and a Delhi-based firm Ridhi Construction bagged the contract.