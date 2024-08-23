Odisha Public Service Commission admits 43 left out despite scoring marks

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court on Thursday adjourned till August 28 further consideration of the peculiar case of appointment of dental surgeons after the secretary of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Satyabrata Ray admitted verbally that 43 candidates who scored more marks after revaluation have not been recommended whereas candidates having secured less marks than them are working against the post advertised.

After revaluation based on the answers suggested by an expert committee, 11 of the candidates recommended and presently working as dental surgeons scored below the revised cut-off marks, Ray, who was present in court, admitted.

The OPSC had issued an advertisement inviting applications for 198 dental surgeons in group-A (junior) of Odisha Medical Services (Dental) cadre posts on March 17, 2018. The written examination with objective type questions was conducted on May 6, 2018. Later, OPSC issued a notice recommending appointment of 171 candidates on August 9, 2018.

Controversy arose thereafter when some of the unsuccessful candidates questioned their non-selection on various grounds including on the ground of incorrect key answers. Based on certain representations made by the unsuccessful candidates to the OPSC, an expert committee was constituted to revisit the key answers.

The committee submitted its report on October 5, 2018 indicating that 12 answers were incorrect. Accordingly, the marks secured by respective candidates including those recommended and appointed were revised pursuant to the order of high court (single judge) on February 23, 2022. OPSC had then filed a writ appeal against the single judge’s order.

The bench posted the writ appeal to August 28 for further consideration along with OPSC secretary’s affidavit.