Odisha: SCB dean asked to expel rape accused doctor

CUTTACK: Days after DM cardiology resident doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Thakur Dilbag Singh was arrested for allegedly raping two patients during their echocardiogram test on August 11, the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on Thursday directed the dean and principal of the hospital to rusticate the former.
The decision was taken basing on the report submitted by the three-member inquiry committee of the Health and Family Welfare department that was probing the incident. “A letter has been issued to the dean and principal of SCB MCH to rusticate the accused doctor,” said DMET Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra.
Dean and Principal, SCB MCH Prof Sudhansu Mishra confirmed of receiving the letter and said steps would be taken as per the rules and regulations. “I shall convey the matter during the medical college council meeting and put up the letter for discussion. If the instruction of DMET is unanimously approved in the council meeting, I shall go for rusticating the accused doctor,” said Mishra.
Meanwhile, Mangalabag police on the day handed over the case to the Investigative Unit on Crime Against Women (IUCAW). Additional DCP Anil Mishra said a sub-inspector of the Mangalabag police station was handling the case.
“However, considering the sensitivity and importance of the allegations, the case has been handed over to IUCAW. Lady inspector Anjali Chhotray of IUCAW will carry out further investigation,” he informed.
While the apparels, equipment and other belongings of the accused seized and collected so far during the investigation will be sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory, the reports of medical examination of the two victims are awaited for further course of action, Mishra informed.
The 35-year-old doctor, originally from Bhopal, was allegedly beaten up by angry family members of the two victims when the matter came to fore. He was admitted to the trauma ICU of the hospital. Later, basing on the FIR filed by the victims’ family, a case was registered under section 64(2)(e) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Mangalabag police station. Singh was subsequently arrested on August 13.