Odisha: SCB dean asked to expel rape accused doctor

CUTTACK: Days after DM cardiology resident doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Thakur Dilbag Singh was arrested for allegedly raping two patients during their echocardiogram test on August 11, the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on Thursday directed the dean and principal of the hospital to rusticate the former.

The decision was taken basing on the report submitted by the three-member inquiry committee of the Health and Family Welfare department that was probing the incident. “A letter has been issued to the dean and principal of SCB MCH to rusticate the accused doctor,” said DMET Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Dean and Principal, SCB MCH Prof Sudhansu Mishra confirmed of receiving the letter and said steps would be taken as per the rules and regulations. “I shall convey the matter during the medical college council meeting and put up the letter for discussion. If the instruction of DMET is unanimously approved in the council meeting, I shall go for rusticating the accused doctor,” said Mishra.