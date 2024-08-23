Outrage in Odisha's Berhampur as 11-year-old drowns in city’s overflowing drain

BERHAMPUR: Death of an 11-year-old boy after falling into an overflowing open drain on Wednesday at Laxminrusingh Street has ignited outrage with residents alleging municipal negligence.

The victim, Sairam Patra, was reportedly returning from tuition on his bicycle when the incident occurred. Since the drain was open, the heavy rainfall caused it to overflow. The child fell into it and drowned, the parents alleged.

Local residents noticed the incident and quickly raised an alarm, initiating a search for the boy. Fire brigade personnel joined the effort, and after more than four hours, Sairam’s body was recovered around 2 am from the drain.

BeMC commissioner Bhabani Shankar Mishra said two drains in the area are connected to a culvert. “The boy was playing near the culvert when his bicycle fell into the drain. Sairam fell into the drain while trying to recover his bicycle,” said Mishra.

BeMC mayor Sanghamitra Dalai added that while one side of the drain was covered, the other side still required work.

Residents blamed BeMC authorities for the mishap and demanded action against the commissioner and junior engineer responsible for the area. They also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the victim’s family and covering of all open drains.