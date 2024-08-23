Rainy weekend in Odisha, Meteorological Department issues alert to 18 districts

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to receive widespread rainfall during the weekend owing to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty informed, “Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places on Saturday and Sunday while some places may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) during the period.”

The met office issued heavy rainfall warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Puri and 12 other districts on Saturday. Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/ph to 50 km/ph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and off Odisha coast on Saturday and Sunday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea this weekend, it said.

The fresh spell of showers is expected to give much-needed respite to the districts reeling under rainfall deficit. Balasore district has recorded 44 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and August 22, Bhadrak 42 per cent and Keonjhar and Jharsuguda 32 per cent each.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Sambalpur and Koraput witnessed heavy rainfall. Balasore received 50.6 mm rainfall and Bhubaneswar 34.2 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Due to the rains, waterlogging was reported in a few parts of the capital city earlier in the day.